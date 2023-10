Ascension Via Christi hospitals named Blue Distinction Centers+ for maternity care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi hospitals have been designated by Blue Cross Blue Shield as Blue Distinction Centers+ for maternity care.

Ascension Via Christi officials said Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Pittsburg and St. Joseph were named the distinction for maternity care. This recognition is based on Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s analysis of patient outcomes, satisfaction and additional measures collected as part of its 2023 Maternity Care Provider Survey.

Ascension Via Christi officials indicated Blue Distinction Centers+ for Maternity Care demonstrates expertise and a commitment to cost-efficient quality care for birth deliveries and have better overall patient satisfaction.

“The criteria for Blue Distinction Center+ designation covers virtually every aspect of maternity care, requiring a demonstrated team commitment to and focus on evidence-based best practices and protocols,” says Samer Antonios, MD, chief clinical officer for Ascension Via Christi. “Thanks to everyone involved for helping ensure that delivering mothers have the best possible experience and outcomes at our hospitals.”

Ascension Via Christi officials said to learn more about services at Ascension Via Christi Maternity Care, click HERE.

