12-year-old boy dies after hitting head at skate park, police say

A 12-year-old boy died after hitting his head at a skate park, police said.
A 12-year-old boy died after hitting his head at a skate park, police said.(mikhailsabela via Canva | File)
By Maiya Fleck and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Police in North Dakota say a young boy has died after an accident at a skate park.

According to the Mandan Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was injured in an accident involving a bicycle at the Manda Skate Park next to the Mandan High School.

Police said they responded to a medical call at the park Monday night. Responding officers reported finding a child suffering serious head injuries.

The boy was transported to an area hospital but was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, authorities said the boy’s injuries were consistent with a bicycle accident.

Mandan police did not immediately identify the child.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Jessica Orange
Broken tag lamp leads officials to arrest Topeka woman with open containers
Authorities captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate charged with conspiring to murder...
FBI: Escaped inmate arrested near Kansas City following weekend chase
Crews prepare to demolish the former Wild Horse Saloon on Oct. 2, 2023.
So Long Partner: Former Wild Horse Saloon set to be demolished

Latest News

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers says he also has an ankle injury, still won’t rule out return this season
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
One Topeka food truck proves that good food can still be made even in a limited setting.
Fork in the Road: Topeka food truck serves up BBQ, hot dogs from limited space