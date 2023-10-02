Zombie Prom brings Halloween spirit from head to toe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s Halloween spirit head to toe this weekend at the Zombie Prom!

Darlene Streeter and Julia Richardson with Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation visited Eye on NE Kansas to get everyone in the spirit.

The Zombie Prom will include music, snacks, non-alcoholic drinks and fun. Zombie costumes are encouraged! They’ll even crown a Zombie King and Queen, based on applause from the audience.

The Zombie Prom starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at Garfield Community Center in North Topeka. Tickets are $15 per person, and can be purchased online at parks.snco.us. Guests must be age 18 or older.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.