Wichita police identify suspect in 34-year-old homicide case

A friend of Krista Martin, who was killed in October 1989, has started a podcast to help find...
A friend of Krista Martin, who was killed in October 1989, has started a podcast to help find answers in the nearly 34-year-old cold case.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 12:10 p.m.: Police named Paul Hart as the suspect in Martin’s death. Police said Hart died in 1999.

Police called the naming of a suspect “a successful resolution of a longstanding cold case” and said they considered the case cleared. Police said Martin died of blunt force and was sexually assaulted.

An investigation into DNA that was taken from the scene and preserved lasted multiple decades and several unsuccessful attempts until a match was found through advanced testing and forensics. Police took DNA from Hart’s direct relatives to identify him as a suspect.

Sedgwick County district attorney Marc Bennett said the investigation is completed and cleared, but if Hart were alive, Bennett would have brought charges against him.

The Wichita Police Department said Monday that it will announce the identity a suspect in the death of Krista Martin, a case that had gone cold since Martin’s death in 1989.

Police said they’ve identified the suspect through advanced DNA testing and forensic genetic genealogy. They’re set to name the suspect at a press conference Monday afternoon.

It’s been more than three decades since someone Martin, then 20, was killed in her southwest Wichita apartment. She was last seen almost 30 years to the day -- Oct. 1, 1989. She died from blunt force trauma to the back, left side of her head. Investigators did not find the weapon used to kill her.

In 2022, a former friend of Martin’s, MaryAnne McCullough, started a podcast to help bring attention to Martin’s cold case.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Topeka Police Department
Early morning shooting in Topeka leaves man injured
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Apartment complex residents dive for cover as shooter aims for specific victim
FILE
Young Kansas farmer passes after swather hit by moving train
FILE
Teens may face charges after Facebook Marketplace seller pinned between cars
FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County...
FBI searching for escaped inmate, accused of shooting at FBI special agents

Latest News

Brice Kasting
Driver in fatal hit-and-run near McPherson identified following weekend search
Braden Engel
Child sex crimes investigation leads to Topeka man’s arrest
The man who allegedly planned to shoot illegal immigrants and Border Patrol agents before he...
FBI: Escaped inmate arrested near Kansas City following weekend chase
With the government shutdown avoided, Sen. Roger Marshall is not happy with the final vote.
Sen. Roger Marshall is not happy with short-term bill approval
Two people were arrested and booked into jail in connection with the burglary of an ice...
Pair arrested in connection with burglary of ice business in downtown Topeka