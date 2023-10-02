Wichita police identify suspect in 34-year-old homicide case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 12:10 p.m.: Police named Paul Hart as the suspect in Martin’s death. Police said Hart died in 1999.

Police called the naming of a suspect “a successful resolution of a longstanding cold case” and said they considered the case cleared. Police said Martin died of blunt force and was sexually assaulted.

An investigation into DNA that was taken from the scene and preserved lasted multiple decades and several unsuccessful attempts until a match was found through advanced testing and forensics. Police took DNA from Hart’s direct relatives to identify him as a suspect.

Sedgwick County district attorney Marc Bennett said the investigation is completed and cleared, but if Hart were alive, Bennett would have brought charges against him.

The Wichita Police Department said Monday that it will announce the identity a suspect in the death of Krista Martin, a case that had gone cold since Martin’s death in 1989.

Police said they’ve identified the suspect through advanced DNA testing and forensic genetic genealogy. They’re set to name the suspect at a press conference Monday afternoon.

It’s been more than three decades since someone Martin, then 20, was killed in her southwest Wichita apartment. She was last seen almost 30 years to the day -- Oct. 1, 1989. She died from blunt force trauma to the back, left side of her head. Investigators did not find the weapon used to kill her.

In 2022, a former friend of Martin’s, MaryAnne McCullough, started a podcast to help bring attention to Martin’s cold case.

