Washburn volleyball remains in Top 20

No. 15 Washburn against Northwest Missouri
No. 15 Washburn against Northwest Missouri
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After dropping two straight matches, the ‘Bods found themselves in the win column on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Northwest Missouri State to move to 10-3.

The Ichabods are now No. 19 in the AVCA Division II Coaches Poll compared to No. 15 the previous week. Washburn is currently fourth in the MIAA standings.

The Ichabods head on the road for three straight matches and this week will face the No. 22 Bronchos at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Pittsburgh State on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department
Early morning shooting in Topeka leaves man injured
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Apartment complex residents dive for cover as shooter aims for specific victim
FILE
Young Kansas farmer passes after swather hit by moving train
FILE
Teens may face charges after Facebook Marketplace seller pinned between cars
FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County...
FBI searching for escaped inmate, accused of shooting at FBI special agents

Latest News

No. 19 Kansas volleyball against No. 20 Houston
Kansas volleyball climbs rankings
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tripped up by New York Jets linebacker...
Chiefs move to 3-1 on Sunday Night Football
Mackenzie Dimarco hugging her teammates after scoring a goal
Emporia State soccer downs Rogers State
Mackenzie Dimarco hugging her teammates after scoring a goal
Emporia State soccer earns shutout over Rogers State