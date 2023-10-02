Washburn volleyball remains in Top 20

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After dropping two straight matches, the ‘Bods found themselves in the win column on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Northwest Missouri State to move to 10-3.

The Ichabods are now No. 19 in the AVCA Division II Coaches Poll compared to No. 15 the previous week. Washburn is currently fourth in the MIAA standings.

The Ichabods head on the road for three straight matches and this week will face the No. 22 Bronchos at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Pittsburgh State on Friday.

