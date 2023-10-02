Topeka, Shawnee Co. first responder agencies plan Halloween fun

The Topeka and Shawnee Co. first responders' annual Trunk or Treat takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 in Downtown Topeka near Evergy Plaza.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area first responder agencies are taking to the streets to ensure all kids have a safe and fun Halloween.

Topeka Police Cpt. Colleen Stuart and Topeka’s Deputy Fire Chief Antony Standifer visited Eye on NE Kansas to announce details of the Topeka and Shawnee Co. first responders’ annual Trunk or Treat event.

The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 in Downtown Topeka near Evergy Plaza. They expect to close streets in the area around 4:30 p.m. that day for participants to set up.

It’s a free event! More than a dozen agencies have signed on to hand out candy and other treats.

Topeka Police, Topeka Fire, Shawnee Co. Sheriff, Kansas Highway Patrol, AMR, Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgt. and several other agencies expect to participate.

Watch the interview to hear why this is a memorable night for the responders as well as the kids and families who attend.

