Soldier Township crews extinguish house fire north of Topeka

Soldier Township crews extinguished a house fire Monday morning in the 4100 block of N.W. 43rd,...
Soldier Township crews extinguished a house fire Monday morning in the 4100 block of N.W. 43rd, just north of Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a house fire Monday morning at a residence just north of Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of N.W. 43rd. The location was at the northwest corner of N.W. 43rd and Brickyard Road.

Soldier Township Fire Department officials said at the scene that the blaze was at the southwest side of the house.

Officials said it appeared logs near the house caught fire and spread to the residence.

Crews sprayed water on the portion of the house that was on fire. Crews also removed some siding that was on fire

Initial reports indicated no one was home at the time of the blaze

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department
Early morning shooting in Topeka leaves man injured
FILE
Young Kansas farmer passes after swather hit by moving train
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Apartment complex residents dive for cover as shooter aims for specific victim
FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County...
FBI searching for escaped inmate, accused of shooting at FBI special agents
FILE
Teens may face charges after Facebook Marketplace seller pinned between cars

Latest News

FILE - A view from downtown Great Bend
Cleanup to begin of 6,400 gallons of acid approaching Great Bend water supply
FILE
Riverchase Mobile Home Park under boil water advisory following power outage
FILE
4 sent to hospital after collision involving Wichita Police patrol vehicle
FILE
Chipotle lawsuit alleges Kansas manager ripped teen’s hijab off