Soldier Township crews extinguish house fire north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a house fire Monday morning at a residence just north of Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of N.W. 43rd. The location was at the northwest corner of N.W. 43rd and Brickyard Road.

Soldier Township Fire Department officials said at the scene that the blaze was at the southwest side of the house.

Officials said it appeared logs near the house caught fire and spread to the residence.

Crews sprayed water on the portion of the house that was on fire. Crews also removed some siding that was on fire

Initial reports indicated no one was home at the time of the blaze

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.