So Long Partner: Former Wild Horse Saloon set to be demolished

Crews prepare to demolish the former Wild Horse Saloon on Oct. 2, 2023.
Crews prepare to demolish the former Wild Horse Saloon on Oct. 2, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The days are numbered for the site of the former Wild Horse Saloon in South Topeka.

The owners of Wild Horse Saloon in South Topeka have said so long for now as the site of the former nightclub is set to be demolished. Crews with Titan Demo in Kansas City were on site on Monday, Oct. 2, and spoke with 13 NEWS.

Currently, crews said they are stripping the building of materials that can be recycled and removing tile from the second floor which can be reused. The building is set to be brought down during the week of Oct. 9.

As for what is next for the former establishment, owner Julie Pamplin Castaneda said this is definitely not the end of the saloon’s story. While new businesses are set to take over the area that formerly housed Wild Horse, Gordman’s and more, the nightclub owner awaits a new chapter.

“Wild Horse Saloon will be making a comeback,” Castaneda promised. “New opportunities await us, providing us with more chances to learn, grow, and create the ultimate nightclub experience. Our success at this location has taught us invaluable lessons about what works and what doesn’t, but most importantly, it has shown us the undeniable love we have for this business.”

Castaneda thanked staff for their tireless efforts and friends and family who helped along the way. She also took time to thank the community.

“Until we meet again, we wish you all happy trails! Thank you for being a part of Wild Horse’s incredible journey – we couldn’t have done it without you,” Castaneda said in her Aug. 27 Facebook post. “Stay tuned for updates and get ready for a new era of Wild Horse Saloon!”

Castaneda told 13 NEWS that while nothing is currently in the works, all the bar equipment has been stored for future use. However, over the summer, family health issues arose so her main focus at the moment is family. Further developments may be announced in 2024.

