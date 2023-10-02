Sen. Roger Marshall is not happy with short-term bill approval

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -With the government shutdown avoided, Sen. Roger Marshall is not happy with the final vote.

In a news conference Monday morning, Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) explained why he was one of nine senate members to vote “No” on a short-term bill to keep the government open.

He made it clear, he will not vote “Yes” on any bill if it has funding for Ukraine.

Marshall says he feels Europe needs to do its part in helping with Ukraine and include an inspector general to see how the money is being accounted for.

Instead, he says the U.S. needs to prioritize the crisis at the southern border.

He says the U.S. needs to finish building the wall, add more technology and increase border patrol.

But, for Kansans, this does impact the work of a new farm bill.

“ The biggest challenge is that only about 5% of a farm bill goes to the farmer. 80, 85% is for food programs. We had budgeted about $80 billion, for the nutrition programs in the farm bill when we did this last. And we’re spending three times,$180 billion. So that’s the problem, is that the food prices have went up just now for my, for my friends back home, for folks that are living social securities to check to social security check,” he said.

The short term bill will hold up until mid-November but Marshall says the southern border situation needs to be dealt with, stating human trafficking and fentanyl are becoming big issues in not just the U.S., but in Kansas.

