Sen. Roger Marshall is not happy with short-term bill approval

With the government shutdown avoided, Sen. Roger Marshall is not happy with the final vote.
By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -With the government shutdown avoided, Sen. Roger Marshall is not happy with the final vote.

In a news conference Monday morning, Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) explained why he was one of nine senate members to vote “No” on a short-term bill to keep the government open.

He made it clear, he will not vote “Yes” on any bill if it has funding for Ukraine.

Marshall says he feels Europe needs to do its part in helping with Ukraine and include an inspector general to see how the money is being accounted for.

Instead, he says the U.S. needs to prioritize the crisis at the southern border.

He says the U.S. needs to finish building the wall, add more technology and increase border patrol.

But, for Kansans, this does impact the work of a new farm bill.

“ The biggest challenge is that only about 5% of a farm bill goes to the farmer. 80, 85% is for food programs. We had budgeted about $80 billion, for the nutrition programs in the farm bill when we did this last. And we’re spending three times,$180 billion. So that’s the problem, is that the food prices have went up just now for my, for my friends back home, for folks that are living social securities to check to social security check,” he said.

The short term bill will hold up until mid-November but Marshall says the southern border situation needs to be dealt with, stating human trafficking and fentanyl are becoming big issues in not just the U.S., but in Kansas.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department
Early morning shooting in Topeka leaves man injured
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Apartment complex residents dive for cover as shooter aims for specific victim
FILE
Young Kansas farmer passes after swather hit by moving train
FILE
Teens may face charges after Facebook Marketplace seller pinned between cars
FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County...
FBI searching for escaped inmate, accused of shooting at FBI special agents

Latest News

Two people were arrested and booked into jail in connection with the burglary of an ice...
Pair arrested in connection with burglary of ice business in downtown Topeka
Crews prepare to demolish the former Wild Horse Saloon on Oct. 2, 2023.
So Long Partner: Former Wild Horse Saloon set to be demolished
Jessica Orange
Broken tag lamp leads officials to arrest Topeka woman with open containers
The Topeka Fire Department and Kansas Gas Service are at 10th and Jackson St., the intersection...
Broken gas line reported in downtown Topeka, near the Kansas Statehouse