Riverchase Mobile Home Park under boil water advisory following power outage

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of a Riley Co. mobile home park will need to boil their tap water before consuming it after an early-morning power outage.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Monday, Oct. 2, that it has issued a boil water advisory for the Riverchase Mobile Home Park public water supply system in Riley County.

Residents have been asked to take the following precautions before consuming water:

Boil water for at least one minute before consumption or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from an automatic ice maker.

If tap water appears dirty, flush the lines by letting water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other surfaces that touch food by immersing them for at least one minute in clean tap water with one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water for baths does not usually need to be boiled. Children should be supervised to ensure bath water is not ingested, however.

KDHE noted that the advisory was issued on Oct. 2 and will remain in place until the system is no longer at risk of bacterial contamination. The move was made following a power outage that led to a loss of pressure which could result in bacterial contamination.

Regardless of who notified the public of a boil water advisory, the KDHE is the only entity with the power to rescind the order following testing at a certified lab.

