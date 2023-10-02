Pair arrested in connection with burglary of ice business in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested and booked into jail in connection with the burglary of an ice business Sunday afternoon on the north edge of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

Topeka police officers responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to a report of a burglary at Berry’s Ice, 200 N. Kansas Ave.

Upon their arrival at the business, officers located two people believed to be involved in the burglary

Police Lt. Edward Stanley said the two individuals were found to have items in their possession that were related to the burglary.

Stanley identified the pair as Dawn M. Gilley, 38; and Shannon D. Maness, 39.

Both Gilley and Maness were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with burglary, criminal damage to property and theft from a building.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.