Pair arrested in connection with burglary of ice business in downtown Topeka

Dawn M. Gilley, 38, and Shannon D. Maness, 39, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County...
Dawn M. Gilley, 38, and Shannon D. Maness, 39, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with the Sunday afternoon burglary of Berry’s Ice, 200 N. Kansas Ave., according to Topeka police officials.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested and booked into jail in connection with the burglary of an ice business Sunday afternoon on the north edge of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

Topeka police officers responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to a report of a burglary at Berry’s Ice, 200 N. Kansas Ave.

Upon their arrival at the business, officers located two people believed to be involved in the burglary

Police Lt. Edward Stanley said the two individuals were found to have items in their possession that were related to the burglary.

Stanley identified the pair as Dawn M. Gilley, 38; and Shannon D. Maness, 39.

Both Gilley and Maness were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with burglary, criminal damage to property and theft from a building.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department
Early morning shooting in Topeka leaves man injured
FILE
Young Kansas farmer passes after swather hit by moving train
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Apartment complex residents dive for cover as shooter aims for specific victim
FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County...
FBI searching for escaped inmate, accused of shooting at FBI special agents
FILE
Hit-and-run results in one death along rural Central Kansas road

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Another hot day
One man is in custody after pulling a firearm on an individual, stealing their vehicle, then...
Suspect in custody after aggravated robbery leads to brief high-speed chase in Topeka
Doorstep Topeka held its 6th annual Neighbor Helping Neighbor walk and 5k Oct. 1 at Lake Shawnee.
Doorstep’s Neighbor Helping Neighbor walk raises money for food need