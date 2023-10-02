New York Times Best-seller shares her story, talks about social justice to Topeka kids

New York Times best-selling author, Janae Marks (left), traveled through Topeka to talk to kids...
New York Times best-selling author, Janae Marks (left), traveled through Topeka to talk to kids and residents about her book, her journey to becoming an author, and social justice issues.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A New York Times best-selling author traveled through Topeka to talk to kids and residents about her book, her journey to becoming an author, and social justice issues.

Janae Marks, author of From the Desk of Zoe Washington, visited Ross Elementary and Chase Middle School students on Monday, Oct. 2, to share her story and experiences and inspire them to become writers or get excited about reading.

Reading among children has been declining in recent years. The National Literacy Trust says there has been a 26% decline in children and young adults who read during their free time since 2005. Additionally, in 2023, fewer than 3 in 10 children (28%) from ages 8 to 18 said they read daily, which is the same percentage compared to 2022 levels.

So, Marks says to improve those numbers, we need to encourage kids to read through any outlet (i.e., audiobooks, graphic novels, etc.) and have teachers and parents read with their children.

”I think just getting them engaged, sharing that they can read any kind of book,” said Marks. “Even if it is a graphic novel that some people sometimes, you know, turn their noses up at. That is still reading and even audiobooks. My daughter loves to listen to books. That is still reading. So, I think I know it is tough. We have a lot to compete against, but I think that books are still so rewarding for kids and help them feel less alone.”

On Monday, Marks will conclude her Topeka tour at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library for a meet and greet and public presentation in the library’s Marvin Auditorium starting at 5:30 p.m.

