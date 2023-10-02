Monday forecast: Another hot day, stay cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After several hot days, we have to deal with 2 more before a cold front brings a cool down and a chance for rain especially Tuesday night. Another reinforcing cold front Friday will lead to more fall like weather to end the week.

Taking Action:

2 more days of ‘hot’ temperatures so continue to follow proper heat safety guidelines: Hydrate, avoid extended period of time outside in the afternoon, keep your pets in mind, etc.

While a few areas may get rain tomorrow and Wednesday, the best chance for rain will be Tuesday night. If you’re in north-central KS there is a risk for a few strong to severe storms in the late afternoon/early evening hours tomorrow.

With another reinforcing cold front Friday this could lead to lows in several areas down in the 30s Friday night. While the risk for a freeze is unlikely, some areas may be get patchy frost.



This week’s weather will feature something for everyone: Hot to begin the week, fall like weather to end the week and a chance for rain. While it isn’t expected to be a lot of rain this week, many spots will end up getting 0.20″-0.50″.

Normal High: 75/Normal Low: 51 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s for most with a few mid 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 20 mph. The record in Topeka is 95° so likely not going to be breaking the record.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70°. Winds S 5-10 mph. Some models are indicating some spotty showers after 5am in north-central KS however most spots will remain dry.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Can’t rule out a few spotty shower or even t-storms at times through the day. Highest probability of rain will be toward north-central KS. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90°. Winds S 15-30 mph.

Rain will be more likely Tuesday night with some lingering showers mainly southeast of the turnpike Wednesday morning. Highs will be much cooler in the upper 70s-low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. It is worth noting some models are indicating rain continuing into Wednesday night but confidence is low on this so will keep it dry in the 8 day.

With another cold front Thursday night, this could bring a few spotty showers to the area especially Friday morning with the afternoon dry as clouds clear out. While this will lead to dry conditions Friday evening, it will be chilly. Lows get down in the 30s by Saturday morning for several spots.

Despite plenty of sun Saturday, highs will be in the 60s before the warmer air move back in for Sunday and Monday.

Hail/wind threat with storms in the late afternoon/early evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

