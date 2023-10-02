Marion police chief resigns amid fallout from raids

A Marion city councilmember confirmed the resignation of the town's police chief, Gideon Cody.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - Approaching two months following raids on the community’s newspaper, the newspaper owner’s home and the home of the town’s vice mayor, Marion’s police chief has resigned. Marion City Councilmember Jerry Kline confirmed Police Chief Gideon Cody’s resignation. effective immediately.

Kline confirmed Marion Police Officer Zach Hudlin will lead the police department, at least on an interim basis.

Marion County Record owner Eric Meyer said local police raided the newspaper’s office and his home on Aug. 11, seizing computers, cellphones and reporting materials.

The incident gained national and international news headlines and sparked response from press freedom groups raising constitutional questions. A reporter with the Marion County Record is suing the Marion police chief.

