Man accused of stealing car, starting chase released from hospital, arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of stealing a vehicle with a firearm over the weekend and then leading officials on a short high-speed chase before a crash has been taken into custody following his release from the hospital.

The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Oct. 2, that it has made an arrest after a car was stolen with a gun over the weekend. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, law enforcement officials were called to the 4000 block of SE Adams St. with reports of an aggravated robbery.

TPD noted that the victim reported a man with a gun had threatened them and stole their vehicle.

Around 5:30 that night, TPD said officers saw the stolen vehicle near SW 37th and SW Topeka Blvd. and attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Kareem L. Evans, 27, of Topeka.

Law enforcement officials said Evans refused to stop and sped away from officers. This started a chase that lasted for about one minute before it was terminated due to safety concerns.

TPD said that Evans continued to speed along Topeka Blvd. until he hit another vehicle near SW 57th St. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Evans was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, however, after he was released by medical professionals, he was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on:

Aggravated robbery

Burglary to a vehicle

Aggravated assault

Aggravated battery

Criminal threat

Theft

Interference with law enforcement

7 counts of traffic violations

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.