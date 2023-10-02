Louisiana pilot uninjured after plane flips on Kansas City runway

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Louisiana pilot remains uninjured after his aircraft flipped over along a Kansas City metro airport runway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, emergency crews were called to the Johnson Co. Executive Airport at 12901 W. 151st St. with reports of a plane crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Richard Mullenax, 71, of Greenwood, La., had lost power to his 1981 Cessna 182R plane which caused it to flip over on the runway.

KHP noted that Mullenax escaped the incident without injury.

