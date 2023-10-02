Kansas volleyball climbs rankings

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After picking up a weekend sweep over now No. 21 Houston, the Jayhawks are rolling right along.

KU beat the Cougars in back-to-back matches 3-2 and 3-0 to climb to No. 17 which is the second time they’ve came in at that mark. Seaman grad Camryn Turner reached the 2,000 career assist mark as Kansas is 12-2 and winners of its last three.

They now face another big test in No. 8 Texas in back-to-back matches on the road Oct. 5th and 6th. This is a Longhorns team they haven’t beat since 2018 or in eight consecutive matches.

