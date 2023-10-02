Kansas volleyball climbs rankings

No. 19 Kansas volleyball against No. 20 Houston
No. 19 Kansas volleyball against No. 20 Houston
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After picking up a weekend sweep over now No. 21 Houston, the Jayhawks are rolling right along.

KU beat the Cougars in back-to-back matches 3-2 and 3-0 to climb to No. 17 which is the second time they’ve came in at that mark. Seaman grad Camryn Turner reached the 2,000 career assist mark as Kansas is 12-2 and winners of its last three.

They now face another big test in No. 8 Texas in back-to-back matches on the road Oct. 5th and 6th. This is a Longhorns team they haven’t beat since 2018 or in eight consecutive matches.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department
Early morning shooting in Topeka leaves man injured
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Apartment complex residents dive for cover as shooter aims for specific victim
FILE
Young Kansas farmer passes after swather hit by moving train
FILE
Teens may face charges after Facebook Marketplace seller pinned between cars
FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County...
FBI searching for escaped inmate, accused of shooting at FBI special agents

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tripped up by New York Jets linebacker...
Chiefs move to 3-1 on Sunday Night Football
Mackenzie Dimarco hugging her teammates after scoring a goal
Emporia State soccer downs Rogers State
Mackenzie Dimarco hugging her teammates after scoring a goal
Emporia State soccer earns shutout over Rogers State
Washburn's Ana Muruzabal celebrating goal against Northeastern State
Washburn soccer’s eighth straight win breaks program record