Kansas shelters among those with reduced fees this month

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With some animal shelters overcrowding due to increased owner surrenders and stray intakes and spiking post-pandemic euthanasia rates across the country. BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its Fall National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event at from Oct. 1-15 at the following shelters in the area:

From Oct. 1-15, BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees at more than 345 shelters in 42 states. Adopters can bring home a spayed/neutered, vaccinated pet available for $50 or less.

This effort has helped nearly 190,000 pets find homes, making “Empty the Shelters” the largest funded adoption event in the country. An average of 1,225 pets are adopted each day of these quarterly national events.

