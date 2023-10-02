Kansas collects $991.6 million in taxes throughout September 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas collected a whopping $991.6 million in total taxes throughout the month of September.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Oct. 2, that tax collections in the Sunflower State totaled $991.6 million in September. That is $42 million - 4.4% - more than what was estimated. Total tax collections are up $30.6 million - 3.2% - from September 2022.

“Because of my administration’s work to put our state on solid financial footing, we have been able to grow our economy and make historic investments in schools, roads, and law enforcement,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Now, it’s time to give money back to Kansans through responsible tax cuts. Last session, I proposed a plan to cut property, grocery, and retirement taxes in a way that helps every family without robbing the state of its ability to continue growing the economy and making those key investments. Let’s get it done this upcoming session.”

Gov. Kelly noted that individual income tax collections totaled $390.9 million. That is about $24.1 million - 5.8% - below what was estimated. The total also marks an 11.4% decline from September 2022.

Meanwhile, corporate income tax collections totaled $261.5 million. That is about $61.5 million - 30.8% - more than what was estimated. The total also marks a 53.7% spike from the previous September.

“Wage withholding remains one of the most reliable revenue streams with 12.2% growth over September 2022. In addition, the SALT Parity Act continues to cause a shift between individual and corporate income tax receipts, with the former being $24.1 million below the estimate and the latter being $61.5 million over the estimate,” said Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart. “Notwithstanding this reporting anomaly, overall tax receipts closely track the Consensus Revenue Estimate for the month of September.”

Kelly indicated that combined retail sales and compensating use tax receipts totaled $305.1 million. That is about $5.1 million - 1.7% - more than what was estimated. The number also marks a $4.5 million - 1.4% - drop from the past year.

To view the state’s total September 2023 revenue numbers, click HERE.

