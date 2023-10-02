Kansans warned of impending nationwide emergency alert test

FILE
FILE(WWSB-TV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned there will be no need for alarm when their phones light up with an emergency alert test on Wednesday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has warned Kansans - along with the rest of the nation - that around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, it will send out a nationwide emergency alert test on cellphones, wireless devices, radios and televisions.

FEMA noted that this standard test happens at least once every three years. Residents will not need to take any action. The test is set to ensure the alert system continues to be effective in warning the public of emergencies.

All major wireless providers in the U.S. are set to participate in the test and will transmit it to their customers. The test is set to reach millions.

If for any reason the test cannot be held on Wednesday, FEMA has scheduled a backup date on Oct. 11.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department
Early morning shooting in Topeka leaves man injured
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Apartment complex residents dive for cover as shooter aims for specific victim
FILE
Young Kansas farmer passes after swather hit by moving train
FILE
Teens may face charges after Facebook Marketplace seller pinned between cars
FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County...
FBI searching for escaped inmate, accused of shooting at FBI special agents

Latest News

FILE
Kansas collects $991.6 million in taxes throughout September 2023
Brice Kasting
Driver in fatal hit-and-run near McPherson identified following weekend search
Braden Engel
Child sex crimes investigation leads to Topeka man’s arrest
The man who allegedly planned to shoot illegal immigrants and Border Patrol agents before he...
FBI: Escaped inmate arrested near Kansas City following weekend chase
With the government shutdown avoided, Sen. Roger Marshall is not happy with the final vote.
Sen. Roger Marshall is not happy with short-term bill approval