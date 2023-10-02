Kansans warned of impending nationwide emergency alert test

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned there will be no need for alarm when their phones light up with an emergency alert test on Wednesday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has warned Kansans - along with the rest of the nation - that around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, it will send out a nationwide emergency alert test on cellphones, wireless devices, radios and televisions.

FEMA noted that this standard test happens at least once every three years. Residents will not need to take any action. The test is set to ensure the alert system continues to be effective in warning the public of emergencies.

All major wireless providers in the U.S. are set to participate in the test and will transmit it to their customers. The test is set to reach millions.

If for any reason the test cannot be held on Wednesday, FEMA has scheduled a backup date on Oct. 11.

