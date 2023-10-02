Fear Zone brings thrilling fun to Topeka’s Halloween scene

Fear Zone will be open 8 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays thru October at 3909 SW Burlingame Rd.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Halloween and fall-themed attractions are opening around the area. That includes the Fear Zone in South Topeka.

S.J. Hazim visited Eye on NE Kansas with Halloween favorite “Michael Myers” to talk about the seasonal attraction.

While Mr. Myers did not have much to say, Hazim said Halloween fans will enjoy plenty of thrills and chills. He said the Fear Zone itself provides an authentic haunted house experience, while special events including a Foam Party and Monster Splat add to the fun.

The Foam Party is 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7, while the Monster Splat is offered Oct. 20-21 and 27-28.

Tickets start at $20 for each experience. Get them in advance at www.hauntpay.com.

