Driver in fatal hit-and-run near McPherson identified following weekend search

Brice Kasting
Brice Kasting(McPherson Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver in a fatal hit-and-run near McPherson has been identified as a 25-year-old man and remains behind bars following a weekend search.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the driver of a fatal hit-and-run in McPherson County as Brice N. Kasting, 25, of McPherson.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Kasting had been headed south in a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado on 17th Ave. near Mohawk Rd. when he hit Pedro Amezcua-Gonzalez, 59, also of McPherson, while on his bicycle.

Kasting sped away from the scene before first responders arrived. Emergency crews found Amezcua-Gonzalez dead at the scene.

A call for the public to keep an eye out was made by KHP on Sunday and by Sunday night, Kasting had been identified and was taken into custody.

Kasting was booked into the McPherson Co. Jail on:

  • Attempted murder in the second degree
  • Causing an accident involving death or personal injury
  • Driving under the influence
  • Reckless driving
  • Improper passing - vehicles and bikes pass on the left

As of Monday, no formal charges have been filed. Kasting remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

