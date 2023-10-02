Doorstep’s Neighbor Helping Neighbor walk raises money for food need.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Doorstep Topeka held its 6th annual Neighbor Helping Neighbor walk and 5k Oct. 1 at Lake Shawnee.

“It’s always great to see people show up for Doorstep but more importantly to help their neighbors in need, to support on another,” said Doorstep Executive Director Lisa Cain. “I think our community is really good at that. There’s a lot of services and non-profits in Topeka but we have a lot of caring people in Topeka that support them all and realize when people are in need and when they can help, they do.”

The event aimed to raise money for Doorsteps food assistance programs.

Organizers say that the need for food has doubled and tripled compared to last year.

“For this year, our biggest challenge has been having enough food to feed all the people coming to us in need,” said Cain. “We’re giving out 12,000 to 14,000 pounds of food each month.”

Annie Tietze has participated in the event alongside her husband for the past 6 years, and says everyone in the community can contribute.

“The people that come in are amazing, they say bless you and thank you and are appreciative of what they can get,” said Doorstep Volunteer Annie Tietze. “This is the kind of thing that enables us to give it to them.”

