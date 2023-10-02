Doorstep’s Neighbor Helping Neighbor walk raises money for food need

Doorstep’s Neighbor Helping Neighbor walk raises money for food need.
Doorstep’s Neighbor Helping Neighbor walk raises money for food need.
By Claire Decatur
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Doorstep Topeka held its 6th annual Neighbor Helping Neighbor walk and 5k Oct. 1 at Lake Shawnee.

“It’s always great to see people show up for Doorstep but more importantly to help their neighbors in need, to support on another,” said Doorstep Executive Director Lisa Cain. “I think our community is really good at that. There’s a lot of services and non-profits in Topeka but we have a lot of caring people in Topeka that support them all and realize when people are in need and when they can help, they do.”

The event aimed to raise money for Doorsteps food assistance programs.

Organizers say that the need for food has doubled and tripled compared to last year.

“For this year, our biggest challenge has been having enough food to feed all the people coming to us in need,” said Cain. “We’re giving out 12,000 to 14,000 pounds of food each month.”

Annie Tietze has participated in the event alongside her husband for the past 6 years, and says everyone in the community can contribute.

“The people that come in are amazing, they say bless you and thank you and are appreciative of what they can get,” said Doorstep Volunteer Annie Tietze. “This is the kind of thing that enables us to give it to them.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County...
FBI searching for escaped inmate, accused of shooting at FBI special agents
Stephen Tyler Wampler, 28, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted aggravated...
Lawrence man pleads guilty to child sex crimes
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant
A University of Kansas basketball player was arrested and formally charged with rape Friday...
KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape
Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Topeka’s 25th homicide

Latest News

The Topeka High School Historical Society hosted its Graduate Hall of Fame ceremony on Sunday...
Topeka High inducts new members during annual Hall of Fame ceremony
Community members enjoyed a morning of worship with four different denominations.
Second annual Community Worship held at Evergy Plaza
Community members enjoyed a morning of worship with four different denominations.
Second annual Community Worship held at Evergy Plaza
A shooting in southeast Topeka in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 1 has left one man...
Early morning shooting in Topeka leaves man injured
The Topeka High School Historical Society hosted its Graduate Hall of Fame ceremony on Sunday...
Topeka High inducts new members during annual Hall of Fame ceremony