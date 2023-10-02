Chipotle lawsuit alleges Kansas manager ripped teen’s hijab off

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WIBW) - A lawsuit has been filed against national restaurant chain Chipotle after a Lenexa manager allegedly ripped off part of a teenage worker’s hijab and the company retaliated after she complained.

The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says that national restaurant chain Chipotle has violated a federal law at its Lenexa location. The restaurant allegedly harassed a teenage worker when she wore a hijab to work and forced her to resign.

David Davis, director of the EEOC’s St. Louis District Office, said, “Individuals should not have to choose between their sincerely held religious beliefs and their jobs. Federal law protects the rights of all workers to observe their religious practices free from harassment and retaliation.”

The suit indicates that the teen had been hired as a line server and during the summer of 2021, an assistant manager repeatedly asked her to remove her hijab or headscarf and pressured her to show him her hair. Despite her rejections and complaints, the company failed to stop the manager’s harassment. The inaction led to an incident in which the manager grabbed and forcibly removed part of her hijab.

After the teen reported the incident, the EEOC said Chipotle again failed to correct the manager’s actions and the teen was forced to submit her two weeks’ notice. Chipotle then allegedly retaliated against her and refused to schedule the teen to work additional shifts unless she agreed to transfer locations as her harasser was allowed to continue to work at the same location.

“People of faith have a right to work free from harassment based on their religious beliefs and practices,” said Andrea G. Baran, regional attorney for the EEOC’s St. Louis District office. “Harassment of women and teen girls who choose to express their religious beliefs by wearing modest clothing or head coverings is never acceptable.”

The Commission said Chipotle’s conduct violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act which prohibits discrimination and retaliation based on a person’s religion. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas after attempts to reach a pre-litigation settlement were unfruitful. Monetary relief for the victim and an order barring future religious discrimination and other relief will be sought.

