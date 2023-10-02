Child sex crimes investigation leads to Topeka man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars following a child sex crimes investigation in the Capital City.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that late Saturday night, Sept. 30, an investigation into a child sex crimes case was opened by the Criminal Investigations Division.

As a result, Braden R. Engel, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections around 2 a.m. on Sunday. He was booked on:

  • Electronic solicitation - the offender believes the recipient to be a child between the ages of 14 and 16
  • Aggravated indecent liberties with a child - intercourse
  • Sexual exploitation of a child - promote the performance of a child under the age of 18
  • Operate a vehicle without a registration or with an expired tag

As of Monday, Engel remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond for the child sex crimes and a $500 bond for the traffic violation. He has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 14 for the traffic violation. No court appearance has been set yet for the child sex crimes accusations.

