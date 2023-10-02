Broken tag lamp leads officials to arrest Topeka woman with open containers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been arrested after a broken tag lamp led officials to find drugs, open containers and a child in the vehicle of a driver under the influence.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, deputies stopped a black 2009 Mercury Milan in the 3800 block of NE Seward Ave. due to a broken tag lamp and obscured license plate.

During the stop, law enforcement officials said they found illegal drugs and multiple open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. Records also indicate the driver was under the influence and a child was present.

As a result, the driver, Jessica D. Orange, 42, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Possession of opiates

Aggravated endangering a child

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Driving under the influence

Driving while license suspended

Transporting an open container of liquor

License plate violation

Defective tag lamp

Orange was issued a $1,000 bond and no longer remains behind bars. A court appearance has been set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.