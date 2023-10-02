Broken gas line reported in downtown Topeka, near the Kansas Statehouse

The Topeka Fire Department and Kansas Gas Service are at 10th and Jackson St., the intersection on the southeast corner of the Kansas Statehouse building, to fix a broken gas line.(Credit: MGN)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are now repairing a gas leak reported near the Kansas Statehouse.

The Topeka Fire Department and Kansas Gas Service are currently at 10th and Jackson St. to fix a broken gas line. The Kansas Highway Patrol asks all motorists to avoid the area while crews work.

10th and Jackson is the intersection located at the southeast corner of the Kansas Statehouse building.

