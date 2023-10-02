Bill Self offers little on Arterio Morris dismissal

Kansas men's basketball head coach Bill Self
Kansas men's basketball head coach Bill Self(Bay 2 | WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After Morris was arrested and charged and rape Sept. 29th, Self met with the media Monday to address that situation in preparation to Late Night in the Phog on Friday.

“I’m not talking about that, I already made a comment, and that comment will stand... there’s an ongoing issue and certainly not going into anything else other than what’s been stated.” Self said.

“It was obviously well-vetted,” Self added on the teams background check on Morris before arriving to Kansas.

Self said there’s not much you can say on this matter and he’s been instructed in how to handle it.

