4 sent to hospital after collision involving Wichita Police patrol vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a collision in Central Wichita over the weekend involved a police patrol vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of Oliver and Kellogg Dr. with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

First responders said a 2005 Hyundai Elantra driven by Jamal D. Singleton, 30, of Wichita, had been headed east on Kellogg Dr. Meanwhile, a Wichita Police Department patrol vehicle - a 2021 Ford Explorer - driven by Erin L.C. Tialengko, 27, of Wichita, had been headed south on Oliver with the lights and sirens activated. A 2010 Cadillac SRX driven by Mary M. Van, 53, of Wichita, had also been headed north on Oliver.

KHP said Singleton’s sedan collided with the patrol vehicle in the intersection. The impact caused the patrol vehicle to flip over and hit Van’s SUV.

First responders said Singleton, Tialengko, Van and a passenger in the patrol vehicle, Marco A. Carillo, 24, of Kechi, were all sent to Wesley Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.