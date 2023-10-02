$350 million earmarked for Kansas road construction projects through 2028

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $350 million has been earmarked for a handful of road construction projects to expand and reconstruct Kansas roadways through 2028.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed has approved seven Expansion and Modernization highway projects - a $350 million investment. These projects have been committed to as part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program.

“When combined with the first two rounds of IKE Construction projects, these investments are part of a $2 billion commitment to make our roads safer, reduce congestion, create good jobs, and deliver more economic opportunities,” Gov. Kelly said. “Getting these projects to construction will make getting around Kansas safer and easier and will allow the historic economic growth we’ve seen to benefit the entire state.”

Since IKE passed in 2020, Kelly said more than $2 billion for highway modernization and expansion projects has been pushed to construction. The pair also announced the final phase of two projects leftover from the T-WORKS program that are set to go to construction in 2026. The K-383 project in Norton and Phillips counties will complete the transportation program.

“Today’s announcement represents significant investments in the state’s transportation infrastructure,” said Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed. “Leveraging partnerships is a guiding principle of the IKE program. When we listen to citizens and work with communities, we are more assured these investments will provide long-lasting benefits for Kansans.”

Kansans have been encouraged to take part in a series of local consult meetings held statewide. Input from these conversations is an important factor as the Kansas Department of Transportation decides which projects will be funded.

“Targeted investments in our local infrastructure create good-paying jobs, improve safety, and bring economic development to our communities,” said U.S. Representative Sharice Davids, KS-03. “That’s why I voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which continues to help our state fund infrastructure projects that have long been overlooked. I thank our state and local officials for their work to improve roadways in Olathe and across Kansas.”

Kelly highlighted the balance of urban and rural projects that are now included in the pipeline. Projects added to the pipeline include:

District Description Miles Estimated Construction Cost Construction Fiscal Year Scope Northeast I-35 in Johnson Co.: From Old Highway 56 to 119th St. (First phase) 4 $122 million 2027 Reconstruction of the I-35/Santa Fe interchange and auxiliary lane. Northeast Highway 40/K-10 in Douglas Co.: From I-70 south to U.S. 40 (6th St.) 1 $91 million 2026 Expansion to 4-lane freeway and a new KTA interchange. North Central K-15/K-18 in Dickinson Co.: From the west Zion junction to the east Quality Oil junction 4 $4 million 2028 Widen shoulders and improve sight distance. Northwest K-25 in Thomas Co.: From County Road I, north to the 4-lane transition south of I-70 8 $23 million 2026 Reconstruct and add shoulders and replace a bridge. South Central Highway 56 in Rice Co.: From Lyons to the McPherson Co. line 14 $15 million 2027 Add shoulders. Southwest Highway 50 in Finney Co. from Aerodrome Rd. southeast of the Garden City Airport, east to the Finney-Gray Co. line 3 $44 million 2026 Reconstruct to a 4-lane expressway. Southwest Highway 50 in Gray Co. at the Finney-Gray Co. line east to 7 Road 6 $53 million 2026 Reconstruct to a 4-lane expressway. Northwest K-383 in Norton Co.: From over Prairie Dog Creek east of Almena northeast to the Norton-Phillips Co. line 5 $19 million (T-WORKS) 2026 2-lane reconstruction of the roadway. Northwest K-383 in Phillips Co. from the Norton-Phillips Co. line northeast to Prairie Dog Creek 10 $31 million (T-WORKS) 2026 2-lane roadway reconstruction to include the addition of shoulders and hill removal.

