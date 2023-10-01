Young Kansas farmer passes after tractor hit by moving train

MEADE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A young farmer in southwestern Kansas has passed away after the tractor he was driving was hit by an oncoming locomotive.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 54 and L Rd. with reports of a train-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a tractor driven by Seth O. Beaver, 26, of Plains, had been headed east on L Rd. The farm implement attempted to cross the train tracks and was hit by an oncoming Union Pacific locomotive headed northeast.

KHP said Beaver was pronounced dead at the scene.

