Young Kansas farmer passes after tractor hit by moving train

FILE
FILE(Kentucky State Police)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEADE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A young farmer in southwestern Kansas has passed away after the tractor he was driving was hit by an oncoming locomotive.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 54 and L Rd. with reports of a train-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a tractor driven by Seth O. Beaver, 26, of Plains, had been headed east on L Rd. The farm implement attempted to cross the train tracks and was hit by an oncoming Union Pacific locomotive headed northeast.

KHP said Beaver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County...
FBI searching for escaped inmate, accused of shooting at FBI special agents
Stephen Tyler Wampler, 28, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted aggravated...
Lawrence man pleads guilty to child sex crimes
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant
A University of Kansas basketball player was arrested and formally charged with rape Friday...
KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape
Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Topeka’s 25th homicide

Latest News

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Apartment complex residents dive for cover as shooter aims for specific victim
FILE
Hit-and-run results in one death along rural Central Kansas road
Approaching the end of unseasonal heat
Approaching the end of unseasonal heat
13 NEWS This Morning, Sunday Early Edition
Approaching the end of unseasonal heat