Winning numbers drawn for $960 million Powerball jackpot

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is at $960 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and 22.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

