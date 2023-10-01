Washburn soccer eighth straight win breaks program record

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After it’s 2-0 win over Northeastern State on Sunday afternoon, the Ichabods are now 9-1 on the season.

Former Washburn Rural star Mackinly Rohn scored the first goal of the game, her second of the season eight minutes into the game and then Ana Muruzabal scored in the 37th minute making it 2-0.

‘Bods goalkeeper Reagan Wells recorded her sixth shutout of the season and third straight as well.

Washburn now heads to Missouri Western Oct. 6 at six p.m.

