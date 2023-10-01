Washburn soccer eighth straight win breaks program record

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After it’s 2-0 win over Northeastern State on Sunday afternoon, the Ichabods are now 9-1 on the season.

Former Washburn Rural star Mackinly Rohn scored the first goal of the game, her second of the season eight minutes into the game and then Ana Muruzabal scored in the 37th minute making it 2-0.

‘Bods goalkeeper Reagan Wells recorded her sixth shutout of the season and third straight as well.

Washburn now heads to Missouri Western Oct. 6 at six p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County...
FBI searching for escaped inmate, accused of shooting at FBI special agents
Stephen Tyler Wampler, 28, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted aggravated...
Lawrence man pleads guilty to child sex crimes
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant
A University of Kansas basketball player was arrested and formally charged with rape Friday...
KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape
Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Topeka’s 25th homicide

Latest News

Washburn soccer head coach Davy Phillips
Washburn soccer breaks program win streak
FILE
Northern Lyon Co. cheerleaders chosen to hone their skills in Hawaii
Washburn vs. Kearney
Washburn almost completes comeback over Kearney but falls 27-21
Emporia State QB Braden Gleason
A last second field goal pushes Missouri Western over No. 11 Emporia State
Kansas State volleyball
Kansas State drops match with Cincinnati