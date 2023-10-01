Topeka truck driver injured after attempt to avoid collision near Highway 40

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka semi-truck driver was seriously injured after attempting to avoid a collision with oncoming traffic along Highway 40.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, emergency crews were called to 1700 N. 1600 Rd. - just north of Highway 40 - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2005 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Jody R. Randol, 52, of Topeka, had been headed south on the road. Randol attempted to brake for the stop sign, however, his truck was unable to stop.

To avoid entering the Highway 40 intersection, KHP said Randol swerved the semi into the east ditch.

First responders said Randol was taken to Stormont Vail Health with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

