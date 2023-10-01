Topeka High inducts new members during annual Hall of Fame ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka High School Historical Society hosted its Graduate Hall of Fame ceremony on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 1.

The induction was held in the historic Hoehner Auditorium. The event started with musical selections, the posting of colors followed by words from the president of the school’s Historical Society and Topeka High’s principal.

The 2023 honorees include Janice Miller Karlin, Wesley Reverly - who was represented by Eric McHenry, - Tommar Wilson, and David Woods.

Topeka High’s Hall of Fame began in 1982 to honor those who excelled and achieved significant accomplishments on a local, state or national level.

“My first time that I went in front of a woman judge, I thought to myself, ‘Oh, I guess women can be judges.’ I think when you can see it, you can believe it. That’s what I would tell students here is to expose yourself to every opportunity that Topeka High gives you and you can see your future by living the opportunities that are here,” said Karlin.

Hall of Fame inductees are carefully selected and inducted each year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.