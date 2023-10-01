Stolen gun returned after suspect fires it through Lawrence apartment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man’s attempt to get his stolen gun back was successful after police were called when the suspect shot it through a South Lawrence apartment.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, emergency crews were called to an apartment complex near W. 26th and Redbud Ln. with reports of a disturbance.

Callers reported residents of a unit were heard arguing before a gun was fired and a vehicle sped off.

Officers said they found a bullet had gone through one apartment and into another.

As a result of the investigation, LPD said Cole M. Nichols, 20, of Lawrence, was arrested. He was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

Aggravated assault

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Theft of a firearm

Investigators said they believe Nichols was approached by the owner of the firearm, who wanted it back, and an argument ensued. Once gunfire was heard, the victim fled with a group of friends and waited around the corner for law enforcement officials.

Nichols surrendered without incident. As of Sunday, he remains behind bars.

