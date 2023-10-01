Second annual Community Worship held at Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of people from different denominations came together for worship at the second annual Community Worship Event on Sunday morning at Evergy Plaza.

Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Sandra Brown, said the event is held to honor World Communion Sunday and worship with one another.

“Even though we are four different denominations, what we have in common is Jesus Christ,” said Brown. “That is our source of unity and it’s a great way to remind one another that what we have in common is far more important than our differences and it’s also a celebration of our differences too.”

First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Grace Episcopal Cathedral, and St. John AME Church came together for worship, communion, and Topeka’s largest pop up coffee hour.

Attendee, Gayle Hunter, said that starting off her Sunday with worship gives her hope and inspiration for the week ahead.

“It feels really good to have people of all walks of life, from different places come together and share as one,” said Hunter. “Some folks have been here before and some haven’t, and that’s the best part of it.”

The community came together to hear scripture and listen to music from all four choirs — singing as one.

Brown said it is beautiful to watch everyone come together while also meeting new faces in the community.

“This is just a great source of encouragement for all of us that we’re in this together and we all really love our city of Topeka and we want to be a blessing to our neighbors,” said Brown.

