Northern Lyon Co. cheerleaders chosen to hone their skills in Hawaii

ALLEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three high school cheerleaders from Lyon County will hone their skills in a whole new environment as they prepare to head to Hawai’i.

School officials with Northern Lyon County USD 251 announced on Sunday, Oct. 1, that three Northern Heights High School Cheerleaders will head to CheerHawai'i during the summer of 2024.

Educators said McKenzie Olson, Tasha Humphreys and Josie Tiffany will head to the University of Hawai'i campus in Oahu.

USD 251 noted that the girls’ academic status, leadership skills, ability to work with peers and ability to represent their school well while traveling were big factors in the decision.

The district indicated that the ladies will join cheerleaders from around the nation to build skills, prepare for college, learn leadership skills and learn about the Hawai’ian culture.

