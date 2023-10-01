No. 15 Washburn snaps two-game skid

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two straight sweeps from Central Missouri and Missouri Western, Washburn gets back in the win column with a five-set win over Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

Rachel Schwensen led all players with 23 kills while All-American Jayln Stevenson and Rylee Unruh both had 17 kills a piece. Unruh also added 20 digs and two blocks. Corinna McMullen had 34 assists while Sydney Conner had 30 as well.

Washburn is 10-3 and 7-1 at home now as they hit the road to face Central Oklahoma Oct. 5 with start time set for six p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Topeka’s 25th homicide
A University of Kansas basketball player was arrested and formally charged with rape Friday...
KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant
Monday shooting in Topeka turns into TPD’s 24th homicide
Theresia Martin captures an unusual visitor at Chase Co. Lake on camera on Sept. 28, 2023.
Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake

Latest News

No. 15 Washburn against Northwest Missouri
No. 15 Washburn snaps two-game skid
Reagan Cooper earning a kill against No. 20 Houston
No. 19 Kansas sweeps back-to-back matches over No. 20 Houston
No. 19 Kansas volleyball against No. 20 Houston
No. 19 Kansas sweeps back-to-back matches over No. 20 Houston
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) is hit by Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) during the...
Without Jalon Daniels, No. 24 Kansas drops Top 25 matchup with No. 3 Texas