No. 15 Washburn snaps two-game skid
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two straight sweeps from Central Missouri and Missouri Western, Washburn gets back in the win column with a five-set win over Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.
Rachel Schwensen led all players with 23 kills while All-American Jayln Stevenson and Rylee Unruh both had 17 kills a piece. Unruh also added 20 digs and two blocks. Corinna McMullen had 34 assists while Sydney Conner had 30 as well.
Washburn is 10-3 and 7-1 at home now as they hit the road to face Central Oklahoma Oct. 5 with start time set for six p.m.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.