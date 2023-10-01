No. 15 Washburn snaps two-game skid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two straight sweeps from Central Missouri and Missouri Western, Washburn gets back in the win column with a five-set win over Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

Rachel Schwensen led all players with 23 kills while All-American Jayln Stevenson and Rylee Unruh both had 17 kills a piece. Unruh also added 20 digs and two blocks. Corinna McMullen had 34 assists while Sydney Conner had 30 as well.

Washburn is 10-3 and 7-1 at home now as they hit the road to face Central Oklahoma Oct. 5 with start time set for six p.m.

