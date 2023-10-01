Mobile home destroyed following overnight blaze north of Topeka

ELMONT, Kan. (WIBW) - A mobile home near Elmont was destroyed after firefighters arrived to find it completely engulfed in flames.

The Soldier Township Fire Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, crews were called to the 6900 block of NW Elmont Rd. with reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found a mobile home completely engulfed in flames.

First responders said no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no damage estimates have been made available.

The Silver lake Fire Department, Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Kansas Gas Service and Evergy all responded as well.

