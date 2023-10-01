Manhattan set to usher in rare celestial event at Flint Hills Discovery Center

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety...
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety glass from Siak, Riau province, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Rifka Majjid, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan is set to usher in a rare celestial event with an astronomer and telescopes present at the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says Education staff and local astronomers are set to host a free viewing of the annular solar eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14, between 10 a.m. and noon.

The Discovery Center noted that Chris Sorensen, an amateur astronomer, is set to give a presentation at 10 a.m. to learn what causes the special eclipse and how to safely view it. Come-and-go viewing opportunities will also be held in Blue Earth Plaza.

Discovery Center officials said solar viewing glasses will be provided and telescopes with filters will be set up to observe the phenomenon. In Manhattan, residents will experience a 70% eclipse with its maximum at around 11:45 a.m.

Educators noted that annular solar eclipses happen when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth while it is at its farthest point. This makes the moon appear smaller than the sun, which creates a “ring of fire” effect in the sky.

The Discovery Center indicated that the rare celestial occurrence will not be seen in the area again for another 8 years. The facility is located at 315 S. 3rd St. in Manhattan.

For more information about the event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County...
FBI searching for escaped inmate, accused of shooting at FBI special agents
Stephen Tyler Wampler, 28, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted aggravated...
Lawrence man pleads guilty to child sex crimes
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant
A University of Kansas basketball player was arrested and formally charged with rape Friday...
KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape
Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Topeka’s 25th homicide

Latest News

FILE
Topeka truck driver injured after attempt to avoid collision near Highway 40
FILE
Stolen gun returned after suspect fires it through Lawrence apartment
FILE
Driver dies after semi hits sedan on rural Kansas highway
FILE
Teens may face charges after Facebook Marketplace seller pinned between cars