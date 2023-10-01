Manhattan set to usher in rare celestial event at Flint Hills Discovery Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan is set to usher in a rare celestial event with an astronomer and telescopes present at the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says Education staff and local astronomers are set to host a free viewing of the annular solar eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14, between 10 a.m. and noon.

The Discovery Center noted that Chris Sorensen, an amateur astronomer, is set to give a presentation at 10 a.m. to learn what causes the special eclipse and how to safely view it. Come-and-go viewing opportunities will also be held in Blue Earth Plaza.

Discovery Center officials said solar viewing glasses will be provided and telescopes with filters will be set up to observe the phenomenon. In Manhattan, residents will experience a 70% eclipse with its maximum at around 11:45 a.m.

Educators noted that annular solar eclipses happen when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth while it is at its farthest point. This makes the moon appear smaller than the sun, which creates a “ring of fire” effect in the sky.

The Discovery Center indicated that the rare celestial occurrence will not be seen in the area again for another 8 years. The facility is located at 315 S. 3rd St. in Manhattan.

For more information about the event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.