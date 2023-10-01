A last second field goal pushes Missouri Western over No. 11 Emporia State

ST. JOSEPH, MO. (WIBW) - The Hornets trailed 24-6 at halftime and almost seal the comeback but the Griffons had other plans, topping ESU, 34-31.

The only score of the first half for Emporia State was a Braden Gleason touchdown to Jaylen Varner for 25 yards but it took until the last minutes of the third quarter for the Hornets to score again as Billy Ross Jr. had a seven-yard score making it 24-13.

ESU pulled within three a couple of minutes into the fourth quarter as Ross added another TD and they went for two and converted, as Missouri Western’s lead was trimmed to three.

The Griffons would answer right back with a 51-yard rushing touchdown but exactly two minutes later Gleason found Tyler Kahmann to make it 31-28.

ESU then tied the ball game with a 24-yard field goal with 46 seconds to go and with time on the clock Missouri Western with four seconds left banged a 41-yard field goal through and the Griffons get the job done, handing Emporia State it’s first loss of the 2023 campaign.

Gleason went 29-44, 363 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and adding 36 rush yards. Kahmann had nine catches for 100 yards and Varner 93 yards. Ross led the rushing attack with 69 yards.

They have another great test next week on the road against Pitt State with kick-off at two p.m.

