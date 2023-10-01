Kansas State drops match with Cincinnati

K-State's Syndey Bolding earning the kills against Cincinnati
K-State's Syndey Bolding earning the kills against Cincinnati
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats were knotted at one with the Bearcats but Cincinnati pulls away and takes down K-State, 3-1.

K-State’s Aliyah Carter led all players with 17 kills, Izzi Szulczewski had 29 assists and 10 digs, while Mackenzie Morris led the team with 16 digs.

Something that plagued the Wildcats was a .118 hitting percentage and 30 errors compared to Cincinnati’s 19 errors and .204 hitting percentage.

K-State will now hit the road for back-to-back road matches against Baylor Oct. 5 and 6.

