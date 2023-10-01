JustFood rolling around on new wheels thanks to Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One Douglas Co. organization is rolling around on new wheels after a decommissioned patrol vehicle was donated to it.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, Sept. 29, a patrol vehicle was decommissioned and donated to JustFood to help the organization in its fight against food insecurity in the community.

“As an agency, we have a long tradition of supporting the community in various ways, especially nonprofit agencies who meet so many specific needs for people and families,” Armbrister said. “We are very happy to provide a decommissioned vehicle the staff can use for its operations in providing food to those in need and empower all members of our community to gain access to healthy foods.”

The Sheriff’s Office said JustFood Executive Director Aundrea Walker and Food Recovery Manager Tory Roberson accepted the vehicle on the foodbank’s behalf.

JustFood is dedicated to addressing food insecurity in the community and closing gaps within the food system.

