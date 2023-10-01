JustFood rolling around on new wheels thanks to Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Armbrister donates a decommissioned patrol vehicle to JustFood on Sept. 29, 2023.
Sheriff Armbrister donates a decommissioned patrol vehicle to JustFood on Sept. 29, 2023.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One Douglas Co. organization is rolling around on new wheels after a decommissioned patrol vehicle was donated to it.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, Sept. 29, a patrol vehicle was decommissioned and donated to JustFood to help the organization in its fight against food insecurity in the community.

“As an agency, we have a long tradition of supporting the community in various ways, especially nonprofit agencies who meet so many specific needs for people and families,” Armbrister said. “We are very happy to provide a decommissioned vehicle the staff can use for its operations in providing food to those in need and empower all members of our community to gain access to healthy foods.”

The Sheriff’s Office said JustFood Executive Director Aundrea Walker and Food Recovery Manager Tory Roberson accepted the vehicle on the foodbank’s behalf.

JustFood is dedicated to addressing food insecurity in the community and closing gaps within the food system.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County...
FBI searching for escaped inmate, accused of shooting at FBI special agents
Stephen Tyler Wampler, 28, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted aggravated...
Lawrence man pleads guilty to child sex crimes
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant
A University of Kansas basketball player was arrested and formally charged with rape Friday...
KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape
Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Topeka’s 25th homicide

Latest News

FILE
Northern Lyon Co. cheerleaders chosen to hone their skills in Hawaii
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety...
Manhattan set to usher in rare celestial event at Flint Hills Discovery Center
FILE
Topeka truck driver injured after attempt to avoid collision near Highway 40
FILE
Stolen gun returned after suspect fires it through Lawrence apartment