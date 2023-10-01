Hit-and-run results in one death along rural Central Kansas road

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after he was hit by an unknown vehicle while walking along a rural Central Kansas road over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of 17th Ave. and Mohawk Rd. near McPherson with reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an unknown vehicle had been headed south on 17th Ave. when the driver hit Pedro Amezcua-Cabrera, 59, of McPherson.

KHP said the driver sped away from the scene.

First responders also noted that Amezcua-Cabrera was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect vehicle information has been released.

