Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Halloween just around the corner, various agencies around Northeast Kansas have prepared a spooky good time for those of all ages.

Date Time Event Location Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 27, 28 6 to 10 p.m. Jack’s Hollow haunted drive-thru 30450 W. 143rd St., Gardner Oct. 27 6 to 9 p.m. Trunk or Treat 2023 at the Vail Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka Oct. 31 4 to 6 p.m. Bewitching in Westloop treat trail Westloop Shopping Center, 2700 Anderson Ave., Manhattan Oct. 31 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Boo in the Zoo David Traylor Zoo, 75 Soden Rd., Emporia Oct. 31 4:30 to 7 p.m. Halloween Safe House Shawnee Heights Fire Station 23, 5301 SE California Ave., Topeka Oct. 31 6 p.m. Trunk or Treat 400-500 block of N. Marshall St., Chapman

If you have a Halloween event you would like included in the list, email a date, time, event name and location HERE.

