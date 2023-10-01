Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Halloween just around the corner, various agencies around Northeast Kansas have prepared a spooky good time for those of all ages.

DateTimeEventLocation
Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 27, 286 to 10 p.m.Jack’s Hollow haunted drive-thru30450 W. 143rd St., Gardner
Oct. 276 to 9 p.m. Trunk or Treat 2023 at the Vail Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka
Oct. 314 to 6 p.m.Bewitching in Westloop treat trailWestloop Shopping Center, 2700 Anderson Ave., Manhattan
Oct. 314:30 to 5:30 p.m.Boo in the ZooDavid Traylor Zoo, 75 Soden Rd., Emporia
Oct. 314:30 to 7 p.m.Halloween Safe HouseShawnee Heights Fire Station 23, 5301 SE California Ave., Topeka
Oct. 316 p.m.Trunk or Treat400-500 block of N. Marshall St., Chapman

If you have a Halloween event you would like included in the list, email a date, time, event name and location HERE.

