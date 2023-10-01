Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Published: Oct. 1, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Halloween just around the corner, various agencies around Northeast Kansas have prepared a spooky good time for those of all ages.
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 27, 28
|6 to 10 p.m.
|Jack’s Hollow haunted drive-thru
|30450 W. 143rd St., Gardner
|Oct. 27
|6 to 9 p.m.
|Trunk or Treat 2023 at the Vail
|Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka
|Oct. 31
|4 to 6 p.m.
|Bewitching in Westloop treat trail
|Westloop Shopping Center, 2700 Anderson Ave., Manhattan
|Oct. 31
|4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
|Boo in the Zoo
|David Traylor Zoo, 75 Soden Rd., Emporia
|Oct. 31
|4:30 to 7 p.m.
|Halloween Safe House
|Shawnee Heights Fire Station 23, 5301 SE California Ave., Topeka
|Oct. 31
|6 p.m.
|Trunk or Treat
|400-500 block of N. Marshall St., Chapman
If you have a Halloween event you would like included in the list, email a date, time, event name and location HERE.
