EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hornets have started slow this season but they’re picking it up as of late, taking down Rogers State, 3-0.

This is their third win in four games and second straight shutout. Angela Palmer, Mackenzie Dimarco and Haley Sparks all scored for ESU.

Up next for Emporia State, Northwest Missouri State Oct. 6 at six p.m.

