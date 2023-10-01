Early morning shooting in Topeka leaves man injured

Topeka Police Department
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A shooting in southeast Topeka in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 1 has left one man injured.

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were called to the area of SE 29th & Fremont Street at 3:47 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128.

