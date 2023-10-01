Driver dies after semi hits sedan on rural Kansas highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman has died after her sedan was hit by a semi-truck on a rural Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of K-96 and Worthington Rd. - about 3 miles west of Mt. Hope - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Staci L. Eikleberry, 47, of Hutchinson, had been stopped at the stop sign on Worthington Rd.

Meanwhile, a 1987 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Vernon H. Bontrager, 71, of Hutchinson, had been headed east on the Highway approaching the road. KHP said Eikleberry pulled her car out onto the Highway in front of the semi.

First responders said Eikleberry’s Altima was hit by the semi. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

KHP noted that Bontrager escaped the crash without injury. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

