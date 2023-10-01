Calls for details about Kansas man’s disappearance renewed nearly 4 years later

Alex Head was last seen in Dickinson Co. on Jan. 14, 2019.
Alex Head was last seen in Dickinson Co. on Jan. 14, 2019.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Calls for information about what led to a Dickinson County man’s disappearance have been renewed nearly 4 years after he went missing.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved says that calls to help find out what happened to Alex M. Head, 38, of Dickinson Co., have been renewed nearly 4 years after his disappearance. Head, who was 33 at the time of his disappearance, was reported missing on Jan. 15, 2019.

The organization noted that Head was last seen driving a silver 2002 Dodge Durango with a broken headlight and U.S. Airforce sticker in the back window. He was known to stick to back roads rather than highways.

Alex Head was last seen driving this 2003 Dodge Durango on Jan. 14, 2019, possibly towards...
Alex Head was last seen driving this 2003 Dodge Durango on Jan. 14, 2019, possibly towards Salina.

At the time of his disappearance, law enforcement officials believed him to be in the Chapman/Enterprise area. He has been described as a 5-foot-10, 135-pound white man with brown hair and blue eyes.

